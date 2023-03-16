Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,188 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after buying an additional 4,751,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

