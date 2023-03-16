FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.89.
FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of FORM stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $44.40.
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
