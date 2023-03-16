FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.89.

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 435,063 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

