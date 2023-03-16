FourThought Financial LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Prologis by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $120.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.