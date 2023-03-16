FourThought Financial LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,040. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.68 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.91, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

