FourThought Financial LLC Has $719,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Citigroup upped their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

AON opened at $285.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

