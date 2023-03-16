FourThought Financial LLC Has $948,000 Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 390.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,304.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $44,975.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,304.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,078 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

