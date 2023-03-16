Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €35.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.39) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ETR FME opened at €36.96 ($39.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.83. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €25.95 ($27.90) and a 1 year high of €63.60 ($68.39).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.