FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 12,030 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 1.9% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

