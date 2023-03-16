FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,770 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 166,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $32.49 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38.

