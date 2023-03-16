FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,044 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $158,060,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,210,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $134.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $171.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.75.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

