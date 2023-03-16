FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.08 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 3.6% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FMB stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.128 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.