FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNMC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 761.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 210.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNMC opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $30.24.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

