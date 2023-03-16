FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 4.9% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,319,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

