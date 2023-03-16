FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,654,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,594,000 after purchasing an additional 547,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 449,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 430,169 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

