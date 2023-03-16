FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,952 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.55 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

