FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) General Counsel Curtis P. Lu Sells 349 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $196.13 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $201.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.67 and its 200-day moving average is $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.