FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report released on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.76.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.