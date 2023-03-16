G-III Apparel Group’s (GIII) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $14.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CL King downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.13.
G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance
Shares of GIII opened at $15.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $734.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.