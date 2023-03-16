Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $632.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $632.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. AlphaValue raised Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genmab A/S by 18.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.