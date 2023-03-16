Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $632.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $632.62.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. AlphaValue raised Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
