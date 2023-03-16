Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 822.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,905 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $163.13 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

