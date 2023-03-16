GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on GoodRx to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

GoodRx Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.44 on Monday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GoodRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 112,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,202,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 740.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 2,859,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,754,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after buying an additional 739,017 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

