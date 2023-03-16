HC Wainwright Comments on Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WPRT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of WPRT opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 327,021 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,226,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 942,667 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,600,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

