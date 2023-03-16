HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.13. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $645,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,748.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $645,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,748.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $230,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,106,064 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,897,552 shares of company stock worth $91,123,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,831,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,076,000 after buying an additional 476,190 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 54.5% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

