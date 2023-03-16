HC Wainwright Weighs in on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

AMLX opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $13,284,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $16,925,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $51,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,408.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,408.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,681 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

