Head-To-Head Analysis: Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) vs. TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget and Ziff Davis are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Ziff Davis shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of TechTarget shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Ziff Davis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and Ziff Davis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $297.49 million 3.35 $41.61 million $1.30 26.72 Ziff Davis $1.39 billion 2.51 $63.76 million $1.25 59.02

Analyst Recommendations

Ziff Davis has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. TechTarget is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ziff Davis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for TechTarget and Ziff Davis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 1 3 3 0 2.29 Ziff Davis 0 3 6 0 2.67

TechTarget presently has a consensus target price of $48.63, suggesting a potential upside of 40.01%. Ziff Davis has a consensus target price of $98.80, suggesting a potential upside of 33.91%. Given TechTarget’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Ziff Davis.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Ziff Davis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 13.99% 23.59% 6.96% Ziff Davis 4.58% 15.76% 8.17%

Volatility and Risk

TechTarget has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ziff Davis has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc. is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others. The Cybersecurity and Martech segment engages in delivering and consuming real time business technology services, resources and solutions over the internet. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F. Rieley in December 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

