Head to Head Comparison: EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) versus Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EPAM Systems and Doximity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $4.82 billion 3.30 $419.42 million $7.08 39.02 Doximity $401.74 million 14.75 $154.78 million $0.55 55.64

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Doximity. EPAM Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Doximity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Doximity has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.3% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of EPAM Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of Doximity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 8.69% 21.55% 15.91% Doximity 29.59% 13.64% 11.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for EPAM Systems and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 3 10 0 2.77 Doximity 3 3 7 0 2.31

EPAM Systems presently has a consensus target price of $402.14, suggesting a potential upside of 45.56%. Doximity has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.35%. Given EPAM Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Doximity.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Doximity on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

