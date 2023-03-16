Head to Head Comparison: EVE (NYSE:EVEX) and Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO)

Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pono Capital and EVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pono Capital N/A N/A N/A EVE N/A -16.06% -7.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pono Capital and EVE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pono Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A EVE 0 3 2 0 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EVE has a consensus price target of $7.43, suggesting a potential upside of 29.50%. Given EVE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVE is more favorable than Pono Capital.

74.1% of Pono Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of EVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pono Capital has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pono Capital and EVE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pono Capital N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A

Summary

EVE beats Pono Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

