Head to Head Comparison: GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) vs. Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GrandSouth Bancorporation and Quaint Oak Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36% Quaint Oak Bancorp 15.15% 18.46% 1.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.49 $16.11 million N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp $51.88 million 0.87 $7.86 million $3.65 5.67

GrandSouth Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Dividends

GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Quaint Oak Bancorp pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

GrandSouth Bancorporation beats Quaint Oak Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment provides lending, deposit gathering and fee business activities. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans which are sold into the secondary market along with the loans’ servicing rights. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

