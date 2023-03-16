Head-To-Head Contrast: Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) and Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF)

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Rating) and Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bâloise and Assicurazioni Generali’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bâloise N/A N/A N/A Assicurazioni Generali N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bâloise and Assicurazioni Generali, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bâloise 0 0 1 0 3.00 Assicurazioni Generali 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Bâloise presently has a consensus target price of $155.00, suggesting a potential upside of 788.25%. Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.37%. Given Bâloise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bâloise is more favorable than Assicurazioni Generali.

Bâloise pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Assicurazioni Generali pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bâloise pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assicurazioni Generali pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Assicurazioni Generali shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bâloise and Assicurazioni Generali’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bâloise N/A N/A N/A $1.14 15.37 Assicurazioni Generali N/A N/A N/A $1.24 16.31

Bâloise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assicurazioni Generali, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance. The Life segment provides endowment policies, term insurance, investment-linked products and private placement life insurance. The Asset Management & Banking segment consists of Baloise Bank SoBa, which acts as a universal bank in Switzerland; and Deutscher Ring Bausparkasse, which operates in Germany. The Other Activities segment includes equity investment, real estate, and financing firms. The company was founded on May 2, 1863 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken. The Property and Casualty segment offers insurance against damage to property, personal injury, and public liability. The Asset Management segment provides solutions for the selection and maintenance of listed and unlisted financial instruments in order to generate the best possible return for a given level of risk. The Holding and Other Businesses segment performs parent company functions through the management and coordination of administrative and financial services for the companies in the group. The company was founded on December 26, 1831 and is headquartered in Trieste, Italy.

