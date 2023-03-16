Head-To-Head Contrast: OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) versus Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Global Ship Lease and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.16%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than OceanPal.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Global Ship Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 197.2%. Global Ship Lease pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Ship Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 45.92% 35.49% 14.86% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Ship Lease and OceanPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $645.65 million 1.08 $292.92 million $7.88 2.42 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats OceanPal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc. is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations. The company was founded on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

