Head-To-Head Survey: Spirit Airlines (SAVE) & The Competition

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Spirit Airlines to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% Spirit Airlines Competitors -6.28% -40.34% -1.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion -$554.15 million -3.33 Spirit Airlines Competitors $11.22 billion -$565.96 million -9.96

Risk and Volatility

Spirit Airlines’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ competitors have a beta of 2.11, suggesting that their average share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spirit Airlines and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 570 2020 3177 178 2.50

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 24.09%. Given Spirit Airlines’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spirit Airlines competitors beat Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

