Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Heritage-Crystal Clean

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $830.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,393,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,246,000 after acquiring an additional 89,308 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 271,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.