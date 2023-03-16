Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $81.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Insider Activity at Hibbett

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Hibbett Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $62.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.