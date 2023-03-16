HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) vs. Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Critical Contrast

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) and HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and HilleVax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -198.57% -147.60% HilleVax N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Elevation Oncology and HilleVax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 1 1 2 0 2.25 HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.97%. HilleVax has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.28%. Given Elevation Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than HilleVax.

This table compares Elevation Oncology and HilleVax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$95.08 million ($7.36) -0.32 HilleVax N/A N/A -$102.41 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of HilleVax shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HilleVax beats Elevation Oncology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. Elevation Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

