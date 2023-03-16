Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HGV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after acquiring an additional 455,826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.