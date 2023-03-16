Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $84.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hologic Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $78.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $86.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

