Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Up 15.2% in February

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 885,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 454,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

NYSE HUBB opened at $234.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 43.04%.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

