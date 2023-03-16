IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,042 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $51,346,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,984,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,837,000 after acquiring an additional 385,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,038,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379,301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.27 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

