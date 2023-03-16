Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,990,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $388,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Insider Activity

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $52.93 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

