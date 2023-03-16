InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.15.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
