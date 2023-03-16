Insider Buying: Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Acquires $120,853.65 in Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 5,289 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $120,853.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,274.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 740.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 51,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

