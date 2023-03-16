Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CRO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 405,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Mark Litecky sold 6,835 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $86,531.10.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Mark Litecky sold 2,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $26,400.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Mark Litecky sold 4,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $53,400.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 96.28% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 549.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

