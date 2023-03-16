Insider Selling: The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Director Sells 2,088 Shares of Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $270.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $233.30 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

