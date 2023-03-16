Insider Selling: The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Director Sells 2,088 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CIGet Rating) Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $270.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $233.30 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

