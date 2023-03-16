Insider Selling: Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director Sells 5,837 Shares of Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,246,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Zeta Global Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.46.
Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 248.74% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.
Zeta Global Company Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zeta Global (ZETA)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.