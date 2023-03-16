Insider Selling: Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director Sells 5,837 Shares of Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,246,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zeta Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 248.74% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 32.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,838,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,008 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,193,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 275.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,902 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,923,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 234.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,812 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.