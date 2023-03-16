Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$224.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$224.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFC. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$186.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$196.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$197.62. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$170.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.57. The firm has a market cap of C$32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

Intact Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

