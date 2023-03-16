Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $326,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

