Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $333.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

