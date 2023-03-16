Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $224,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.