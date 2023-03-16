Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $421,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after acquiring an additional 420,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,706,000 after purchasing an additional 584,476 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,658,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,571,000 after buying an additional 295,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,864,000 after buying an additional 93,618 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average is $101.48. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.14%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

