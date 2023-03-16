International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $123.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.19. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.